Watch
Sports

Actions

Steelers tab Pitt QB Kenny Pickett as Big Ben's successor

Mock Draft Football
Butch Dill/AP
FILE - National Team quarterback Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh (8) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. Pickett is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Mock Draft Football
Mock Draft Football
Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:39:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kenny Pickett is staying in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed the former University of Pittsburgh star with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The move makes Pickett the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Pickett spent five seasons working on the other side of the building the Steelers share with the Panthers.

He came into his own last fall when he threw for 42 touchdowns, was named ACC Player of the Year and finished in the Heisman Trophy behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH