NFL names top college football prospects set to attend Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League released a full list of prospects that will be attending the April 28 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
SNEAK PEEK: Crews assemble NFL Draft red carpet stage at Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas
A list of all the prospects, their current positions, and their state can be found below:
1)
Matt Corral
QB
Mississippi
2)
Charles Cross
OL
Mississippi State
3)
Jordan Davis
DL
Georgia
4)
Nakobe Dean
LB
Georgia
5)
Ikem Ekwonu
OL
North Carolina State
6)
Sauce Gardner
CB
Cincinnati
7)
Kyler Gordon
CB
Washington
8)
Kyle Hamilton
S
Notre Dame
9)
Aidan Hutchinson
DE
Michigan
10)
Zion Johnson
OL
Boston College
11)
Jermaine Johnson
DE
Florida State
12)
George Karlaftis
DE
Purdue
13)
Devin Lloyd
LB
Utah
14)
Drake London
WR
Southern California
15)
Evan Neal
OL
Alabama
16)
Chris Olave
WR
Ohio State
17)
Kayvon Thibodeaux
DE
Oregon
18)
Jameson Williams
WR
Alabama
19)
Malik Willis
QB
Liberty
20)
Garrett Wilson
WR
Ohio State
21)
Devonte Wyatt
DL
Georgia
Las Vegas will be hosting the draft for the first time. The first round will take place Thurs., April 28 and the remainder of the event will take place Fri., April 29 and Sat., April 30.
If you can't make it down to the Strip to catch the action, make sure to tune in to ABC 13 for full coverage live.