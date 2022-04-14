Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

NFL names top college football prospects set to attend Draft in Las Vegas

NFL logo
Rick Osentoski/AP
NFL logo on the goal post padding during an preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL logo
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 18:36:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League released a full list of prospects that will be attending the April 28 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

SNEAK PEEK: Crews assemble NFL Draft red carpet stage at Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas

A list of all the prospects, their current positions, and their state can be found below:


1)

Matt Corral

QB

Mississippi

2)

Charles Cross

OL

Mississippi State

3)

Jordan Davis

DL

Georgia

4)

Nakobe Dean

LB

Georgia

5)

Ikem Ekwonu

OL

North Carolina State

6)

Sauce Gardner

CB

Cincinnati

7)

Kyler Gordon

CB

Washington

8)

Kyle Hamilton

S

Notre Dame

9)

Aidan Hutchinson

DE

Michigan

10)

Zion Johnson

OL

Boston College

11)

Jermaine Johnson

DE

Florida State

12)

George Karlaftis

DE

Purdue

13)

Devin Lloyd

LB

Utah

14)

Drake London

WR

Southern California

15)

Evan Neal

OL

Alabama

16)

Chris Olave

WR

Ohio State

17)

Kayvon Thibodeaux

DE

Oregon

18)

Jameson Williams

WR

Alabama

19)

Malik Willis

QB

Liberty

20)

Garrett Wilson

WR

Ohio State

21)

Devonte Wyatt

DL

Georgia

Las Vegas will be hosting the draft for the first time. The first round will take place Thurs., April 28 and the remainder of the event will take place Fri., April 29 and Sat., April 30.

If you can't make it down to the Strip to catch the action, make sure to tune in to ABC 13 for full coverage live.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH