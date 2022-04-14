NFL names top college football prospects set to attend Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League released a full list of prospects that will be attending the April 28 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

A list of all the prospects, their current positions, and their state can be found below:



1)



Matt Corral



QB



Mississippi



2)



Charles Cross



OL



Mississippi State



3)



Jordan Davis



DL



Georgia



4)



Nakobe Dean



LB



Georgia



5)



Ikem Ekwonu



OL



North Carolina State



6)



Sauce Gardner



CB



Cincinnati



7)



Kyler Gordon



CB



Washington



8)



Kyle Hamilton



S



Notre Dame



9)



Aidan Hutchinson



DE



Michigan



10)



Zion Johnson



OL



Boston College



11)



Jermaine Johnson



DE



Florida State



12)



George Karlaftis



DE



Purdue



13)



Devin Lloyd



LB



Utah



14)



Drake London



WR



Southern California



15)



Evan Neal



OL



Alabama



16)



Chris Olave



WR



Ohio State



17)



Kayvon Thibodeaux



DE



Oregon



18)



Jameson Williams



WR



Alabama



19)



Malik Willis



QB



Liberty



20)



Garrett Wilson



WR



Ohio State



21)



Devonte Wyatt



DL



Georgia



Las Vegas will be hosting the draft for the first time. The first round will take place Thurs., April 28 and the remainder of the event will take place Fri., April 29 and Sat., April 30.

If you can't make it down to the Strip to catch the action, make sure to tune in to ABC 13 for full coverage live.