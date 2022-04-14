SNEAK PEEK: Crews assemble NFL Draft red carpet stage at Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The red carpet for the NFL Draft at Bellagio Fountain is coming together!

On Thursday, crews let 13 Action News get a sneak peek of construction for the big event.

Construction of the stage continues through Saturday, then larger pieces of the setup will arrive in the April through April 19 window.

The NFL Draft begins April 28 and ends April 30.

Check out a video of preparations below.

Check out some photos below.

Photo: Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News Crews are seen on April 14, 2022, assembling what will be the red carpet for the 2022 NFL Draft at the Bellagio Fountain this month. The NFL Draft begins April 28 and ends April 30. (Photo: Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News)

