Watch
Sports

Actions

Seahawks draft LT Charles Cross at No. 9, filling need

Charles Cross
Jae C. Hong/AP
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Charles Cross
Matt Corral, Charles Cross
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 22:45:02-04

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks filled a need at left tackle by selecting Mississippi State’s Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

Cross was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection last season, starting 12 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs.

The Seahawks entered the draft with veteran Duane Brown a free agent after spending the past 4 ½ seasons in Seattle. They seem hesitant to commit to a lengthy deal with Brown, who will turn 37 before the start of next season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH