Watch

Rebound

Actions

The Rebound: Special coverage of Nevada's reopening

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
The Rebound All In Tune In FS May 24-June 1.png
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 20:48:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rebound: Special coverage of Nevada's reopening on 13 Action News May 24 - June 1.

Are you ready for Las Vegas to fully reopen after more than a year of pandemic restrictions or are you hesitant about the future?

As Nevada reopens, many are still in need for housing assistance:

Come back here for more stories and information about the reopening this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH