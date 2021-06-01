Live music returns to Fremont Street Experience after year long pandemic pause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, announced its long-awaited return of free live music to its iconic stages.

For the first time in over a year, guests will be able to experience free nightly music under the upgraded Viva Vision screen.

“It’s everything for Fremont Street experience we’re all about a good time live music entertainment party all of these restrictions and capacity we’re tough for us because people really come here to let loose and have a great time," said Andrew Simon President, and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience.

RELATED: People flock to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend

The return of live music marks a major milestone in returning Fremont Street to its pre-pandemic form.

“The one thing that was missing was the vibe and that's the stages and the free live music, so there was a little bit a Fremont Street that was taken away from us in the community and we’re just thrilled to get it back," said Paul McGuire with the Fremont Street Experience.

“We are known for live music. all of our fans are clamoring for that as well," added McGuire.

The final restrictions related to COVID-19 are set to expire at midnight, June 1.

The first bands take the Fremont Street stages at 12:01 a.m.

“We have been absolutely thrilled to have our house bands which will play music from all different genres whether it be Alter Ego with classic rock we have Zowie Bowie top 40 hits, if you like a little country we have the Tony Marques band," said McGuire.

McGuire adds the popular Downtown Concert Series is also returning this summer with additional details to be released soon.

RELATED: Fremont Street Experience returning with free live music performances June 1

At least 10 bands and other artists have been booked, according to McGuire.

The return of live music is also extending to every day of the week.

Main Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:- Crush- Spandex Nation- Dancing DJ’s

1st Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:- Alter Ego- Dancing DJ’s

3rd Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:- The Tony Marques Band- Zowie Bowie- Dancing DJ’s

For more information here.