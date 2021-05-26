Fremont Street returning with free live music performances

Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, announces its long-awaited return of FREE live music to its iconic stages.

For the first time in over a year, guests will be able to experience free nightly music under the upgraded Viva Vision screen.

Music fanatics of all ages can rock out to live music on three stages starting on June 1 at 12:01 a.m. Each concert stage will feature Fremont Street Experience’s legendary house bands playing top hits from all genres of music, covering multiple decades.

Fans of the destination’s iconic resident house bands will once again be able to party and celebrate nightly with exhilarating performances from artists such as Alter Ego, Crush, Rock Steady, Spandex Nation, The Tony Marques Band, Velvet Elvis, Zowie Bowie, Dancing DJ’s and more.

With performances being open to the public, all visitors can relish in FREE live entertainment nightly and on weekend afternoons.

Below is a listing of bands that will perform from 12:01 a.m. until 4 a.m. on the early morning opening of June 1.

Main Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:

- Crush

- Spandex Nation

- Dancing DJ’s

1st Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:

- Alter Ego

- Dancing DJ’s

3rd Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:

- The Tony Marques Band

- Zowie Bowie

- Dancing DJ’s

For more information on the destination and its nightly entertainment lineup, visit their website.