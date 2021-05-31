People flock to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People aren't letting the heat get them down over this steamy holiday weekend. The weekend was filled with crowded pools, a busy Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street packed with visitors.

RELATED: What to expect on June 1 full reopening in Las Vegas amid pandemic

We asked tourist if it's starting to feel like Vegas again.

John from Minnesota says: "It’s starting to. It’s starting to."

"This is the first time it’s opening after COVID-19 and we are all excited. Las Vegas is awesome! It’s lots of fun and we are enjoying the long weekend," says Mira from Chicago.

Locals and tourist alike are taking advantage of the Las Vegas sun and no mask. Businesses say they have seen a significant uptick this weekend.

"Even during the day it’s usually slower on weekends but this weekend was packed," Chippendale employee John told us.

What are you anticipating after June 1?

I think it’s going to be pretty much similar but now that it’s 100% occupancy i think there is going to be a lot more people. We’re very happy," said John.

People celebrated weddings, birthdays and more.

"We decided to come to Vegas because I’ve never been here before. I’ve always gone to Atlantic City and i really wanted to come to Vegas for the big 30 and to celebrate it memorial day weekend. I came here with my friends and family and we are all excited to be here," says birthday girl Nicole from New Jersey.

MORE: Free live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1