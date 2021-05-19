Free live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas says live music will return starting June 1.

Fremont Street Experience also says the concerts will be free, as they were pre-pandemic.

No word yet who will perform. As of Tuesday evening, the "Free Concerts" calendar on the FSE website did not show any upcoming events.

To learn more about Fremont Street Experience visit vegasexperience.com.

For details on its COVID-19 compliance policies click here.

13 Action News has reached out for more details, check back for updates.