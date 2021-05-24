What to expect on June 1 full reopening in Las Vegas amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re just a week away from a fully reopened Las Vegas with no restrictions on businesses or activities, but what exactly will change when we hit that June 1 date?

A fully reopened Las Vegas coming soon to a business near you. The valley gearing up for a pre-pandemic normal starting June 1. This means having all the chairs and tables available at Pho Thanh in Chinatown.

“it’s a big difference. Before it was kind of slow. After two more weeks, a lot of business coming. Even like the traveling people and the residential people coming in," Julie Huang said.

Huang is a manager at Pho Thanh restaurant. She says employees are still wearing masks as a precaution and she feels safer with vaccinations widely available.

RELATED STORY: Clark County Commissioners pass COVID-19 mitigation plan revision, sets full reopening date

“Everybody got the second shot and the whole state is more stable and people come more often,” she said.

But don’t expect more people at certain government agencies like the DMV at least for the time being. The agency said it will be adding more chairs in the waiting area inside but won’t be able to expand appointments. The pandemic creating staffing issues at the agency.

“Well, we’re holding 64 positions open throughout the department for possible budget cuts as well. Due to the state's improved budget picture, the legislature was able to restore those cuts, so now we’re hiring and training people,” said Kevin Malone, Nevada DMV public information officer.

The DMV says those new employees will be working by mid-August. For now, people are being asked to book online appointments so they will be able to conduct their business. The goal? Making the DMV an appointment-based agency.

“So please go on our website and make an appointment early in the morning. It will be 90 days out. If you have an appointment, you’re not going to be able to keep, please go back on the website and cancel it,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Free live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1

For those hoping to get their unemployment claim issues resolved in person, they’ll have to wait. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it doesn’t have a timetable to reopen its career centers for in-person services. It says any claimants can continue to access services online, meaning no change for now.

But change is coming to Pho Thanh. Huang says the restaurant will still keep the orders rolling in. She’s optimistic about a post-pandemic future.

“I hope more people come over and try my food and I hope for more business in Las Vegas. I hope Las Vegas is more incredible,” she said.