Clark County Commissioners pass COVID mitigation plan revision, sets full reopening date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners passed a revision to the COVID mitigation and management plan unanimously during a Tuesday meeting.

Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said capacity limits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting June 1, where fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks except for a few exceptions.

Commissioner Kirkpatrick says capacity limits will go back to pre-pandemic levels on June 1. Fully vaccinated ppl don’t have to wear masks with a few exceptions. @KTNV — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) May 18, 2021

Commissioner Jim Gibson also said businesses and other private establishments will still have the right to require masks if they wish, but the group voted unanimously to remove all capacity limits to start next month.

LIST: Who does and does not require masks after new guidance issued

The county went on to share its plan that read fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, expect where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Here’s the copy of the revised plan that was approved. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/GSK176TKOm — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) May 18, 2021

Commissioner Kirkpatrick also said the commissioners decided to forego the 60% vaccination goal with the revised plan because the vulnerable population (those 65 years and older) has surpassed the 60% threshold and that the current COVID positivity rate is around 5%.

RELATED: Las Vegas takes advantage after CDC says vaccinated people don't have to wear masks

Commissioner Kirkpatrick says they’re decided to forego the 60% vaccination goal with the revised plan because of two things. Vulnerable populations have surpassed the 60% threshold (65+) and the COVID positivity rate is hovering around 5%. @KTNV — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) May 18, 2021

Masks will also continue to be required on planes, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States.

NOTICE: Vaccinated individuals must still cover their faces when traveling by plane, or while in transportation hubs like airports. https://t.co/y4CB4cE7EC — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 17, 2021

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story