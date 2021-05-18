Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Clark County Commissioners pass COVID mitigation plan revision, sets full reopening date

items.[0].image.alt
CLARK COUNTY
CLARK COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:37:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners passed a revision to the COVID mitigation and management plan unanimously during a Tuesday meeting.

Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said capacity limits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting June 1, where fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks except for a few exceptions.

Commissioner Jim Gibson also said businesses and other private establishments will still have the right to require masks if they wish, but the group voted unanimously to remove all capacity limits to start next month.

LIST: Who does and does not require masks after new guidance issued

The county went on to share its plan that read fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, expect where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Commissioner Kirkpatrick also said the commissioners decided to forego the 60% vaccination goal with the revised plan because the vulnerable population (those 65 years and older) has surpassed the 60% threshold and that the current COVID positivity rate is around 5%.

RELATED: Las Vegas takes advantage after CDC says vaccinated people don't have to wear masks

Masks will also continue to be required on planes, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH