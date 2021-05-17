Centers for Disease Control says mask no more! Las Vegas takes advantage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the world heard the news that we have been holding our breath to hear for over a year. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is no longer recommending mask wearing inside or outside for fully vaccinated people. It didn’t take long for Las Vegas to take advantage.

According to the statement, they were the first to enact mask mandate in May 2020 and will continue to follow CDC guidance for the health and safety of their workers. Workers who aren’t comfortable not wearing a mask can still do so. They expect employers and fellow employees to treat people who opt to still wear one with respect.

Caesars Entertainments announced on Friday that fully vaccinated guest and staff would no longer be required to wear mask in their properties. Similar statements were put out by the Cosmopolitan and Golden Entertainment.

MGM resorts International also announced on Friday that they would no longer require masks for fully-vaccinated employees.

Some employers are still requiring masks for employees. At this time the Venetian and Palazzo are still requiring team members to wear mask but not fully-vaccinated guests.

Fully-vaccinated guests and employees do not have to wear mask at Wynn Resorts. Employees must provide vaccination verification.

