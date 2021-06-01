Casinos are what this city is known for and with the June 1 full opening, they are thriving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Casino and Resort is excited to be open and see both familiar and new faces walk through the doors into their safe and clean resort. The pools are full. The hotel is booked up. The casino floor is bumping with music and people.

READ MORE: June 1: Nevada reopens at 100% capacity

Red Rock has been a staple for locals and visitors alike. Over the past month, they have seen a drastic increase. They say it’s been better than ever and it’s nice to have that trust between them and the guest.

ALSO: Station Casinos in Las Vegas welcomes return of live entertainment

Red Rock Vice President of Guest Experience Joe Yalda tells us, "Our pool has been jamming more than it’s ever been so we highly recommend getting some cabana reservations and check that out. Our theaters are back open with full capacity. Our restaurant are at 100% capacity. We even added Side Piece, our new pizza place over in our food court. If you haven’t tried that, I highly recommend that. Our hotel is doing better than ever."

They just announced their concert series. They have some big acts coming up this fall. You can check out the list here.

RELATED: Global Gaming Expo returning to Las Vegas in 2021