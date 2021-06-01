Station Casinos in Las Vegas welcomes return of live entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos says it's pleased to welcome entertainers and music fans alike back to its venues throughout the city as live music and concerts mark their triumphant return.
The company’s entertainment lineup kicks off with Keiko Matsui at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe on June 11 and country superstars Justin Moore at Sunset Station and Brett Young at Red Rock later this year.
RELATED: June 1 -- Nevada reopens at 100% capacity
Station Casinos released a full schedule of shows now on sale as follows:
Boulder Station
Railhead
Saturday, July 10 Queen Nation
Green Valley Ranch
Grand Events Center
Saturday, July 31 The Ultimate Frankie Valli Tribute: Let’s Hang On
Friday, Aug. 20 Richard Marx
Saturday, Sept. 4 4NR (Foreigner tribute band)
Friday, Sept. 17 Don McLean
Friday, Oct. 15 Don Felder
Saturday, Nov. 20 #IMOMSOHARD
Nightly entertainment returns to Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis and weekly entertainment at Borracha, Bottiglia and The Pond, please check StationCasinosLive.com for the current lineup.
Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa
Sandbar Pool
Friday, Sept. 10 REO Speedwagon
Saturday, Oct. 9 Brett Young
Saturday, May 7, 2022 Pop 2000 Tour, Hosted by Lance Bass with Mark McGrath, LFO, O-Town, & Ryan Cabrera
Friday, May 20, 2022 Billy Currington
Friday, July 15, 2022 Joss Stone
Rock Lounge
Thursday, June 10 Niko Moon (Private Listening Party with 102.7 Coyote Country)
Weekly entertainment returns at TBones, Lobby Bar, Lucky Bar, Sandbar Pool, and Crimson, please check StationCasinosLive.com for the current lineup.
Santa Fe
Chrome Showroom
Friday, June 11 Keiko Matsui
Saturday, July 31 Aeromyth
Saturday, Aug. 14 Pyromania
Saturday, Sept. 25 Peter White
Saturday, Nov. 13 Rick Braun & Richard Elliot
Saturday, Nov. 20 Ambrosia
Saturday, Dec. 4 Euge Groove
Sunset Station
Sunset Amphitheater
Friday, July 23 Justin Moore
Saturday, Aug. 14 Trace Adkins
Club Madrid
Saturday, June 12 Franky Perez
Saturday, July 3 Windjammers
Saturday, Oct. 2 Lorrie Morgan
Weekly entertainment returns to Gaudi Bar on Fridays and Saturdays. please check here for the current lineup.
Tickets for shows can be purchased online or at any Station Casinos Rewards Center and more information is also available here.