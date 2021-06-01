Station Casinos in Las Vegas welcomes return of live entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos says it's pleased to welcome entertainers and music fans alike back to its venues throughout the city as live music and concerts mark their triumphant return.

The company’s entertainment lineup kicks off with Keiko Matsui at the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe on June 11 and country superstars Justin Moore at Sunset Station and Brett Young at Red Rock later this year.

Station Casinos released a full schedule of shows now on sale as follows:

Boulder Station

Railhead

Saturday, July 10 Queen Nation

Green Valley Ranch

Grand Events Center

Saturday, July 31 The Ultimate Frankie Valli Tribute: Let’s Hang On

Friday, Aug. 20 Richard Marx

Saturday, Sept. 4 4NR (Foreigner tribute band)

Friday, Sept. 17 Don McLean

Friday, Oct. 15 Don Felder

Saturday, Nov. 20 #IMOMSOHARD

Nightly entertainment returns to Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis and weekly entertainment at Borracha, Bottiglia and The Pond, please check StationCasinosLive.com for the current lineup.

Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

Sandbar Pool

Friday, Sept. 10 REO Speedwagon

Saturday, Oct. 9 Brett Young

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Pop 2000 Tour, Hosted by Lance Bass with Mark McGrath, LFO, O-Town, & Ryan Cabrera

Friday, May 20, 2022 Billy Currington

Friday, July 15, 2022 Joss Stone

Rock Lounge

Thursday, June 10 Niko Moon (Private Listening Party with 102.7 Coyote Country)

Weekly entertainment returns at TBones, Lobby Bar, Lucky Bar, Sandbar Pool, and Crimson, please check StationCasinosLive.com for the current lineup.

Santa Fe

Chrome Showroom

Friday, June 11 Keiko Matsui

Saturday, July 31 Aeromyth

Saturday, Aug. 14 Pyromania

Saturday, Sept. 25 Peter White

Saturday, Nov. 13 Rick Braun & Richard Elliot

Saturday, Nov. 20 Ambrosia

Saturday, Dec. 4 Euge Groove

Sunset Station

Sunset Amphitheater

Friday, July 23 Justin Moore

Saturday, Aug. 14 Trace Adkins

Club Madrid

Saturday, June 12 Franky Perez

Saturday, July 3 Windjammers

Saturday, Oct. 2 Lorrie Morgan

Weekly entertainment returns to Gaudi Bar on Fridays and Saturdays. please check here for the current lineup.

Tickets for shows can be purchased online or at any Station Casinos Rewards Center and more information is also available here.