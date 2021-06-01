June 1: Nevada reopens at 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's an exciting Tuesday for a lot of people in Nevada.

After a year of restrictions, the Silver State is finally reopening at 100% capacity.

Previously, Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said capacity limits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting June 1, where fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks except for a few exceptions.

RELATED: What to expect on June 1 full reopening in Las Vegas amid pandemic

As we move forward, restaurants will be able to fill all chairs and tables, the Department of Motor Vehicles says it will add more chairs in the waiting area inside but won't be able to expand appointments.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it doesn’t have a timetable to reopen its career centers for in-person services just yet, but says claimants can continue to access services online.

RETURNING: Live music returns to Fremont Street Experience after year-long pandemic pause

And while restrictions have been lifted, private businesses can still require masks.

Masks will also continue to be required on planes, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States.