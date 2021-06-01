Global Gaming Expo returning to Las Vegas in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Global Gaming Expo reports it is returning to Las Vegas in 2021 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The American Gaming Association, with partner Reed Exhibitions, formally announced plans to move forward with Global Gaming Expo 2021 as an in-person event to take place in October.

AGA says it will also have additional virtual components for the show that is scheduled to take place Oct. 4–7 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Following a year in-person hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, G2E says it will coordinate with the Sands Expo, federal, state and local authorities, and partners to safely reconvene the global gaming industry for the first time since 2019.

“For over 20 years, G2E has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community and we are beyond thrilled to come together this October for the industry’s hallmark event,” said Korbi Carrison, G2E event director.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as Clark County has lifted all capacity restrictions, and the gaming industry is enjoying significant momentum. Event coordinators say at the start of 2021 commercial gaming revenue tied for the highest-grossing quarter ever at $11 billion, underscoring consumer enthusiasm for the sector which was hard hit by the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to bring the industry back together in Las Vegas for G2E 2021,” said Meredith Pallante, AGA vice president of global events. “The industry has shown tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic and being able to gather together again will be another great milestone in our strong recovery.”

In May, G2E show management fielded a research study to key G2E stakeholders to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on their business, their evolving mindset and objectives, and their plans for attending G2E 2021. The survey found a strong desire for an in-person G2E to purchase new products.

Key Findings:

More than 8-in-10 respondents said they were either very or somewhat likely to attend the show if it is held in Las Vegas.

When asked about how important attending G2E was in terms of their organization’s overall business, an overwhelming majority – 93 percent – said they either had a strong or moderate need for being at G2E in person.

More than 80 percent of those interviewed said they would definitely or probably be purchasing products for their company as a result of attending the show.

Additional factors contributing to moving forward with G2E:

Evolving state and local guidelines.

Federal health oversight and jurisdiction transitioned to local counties as of May 1, 2021, with Clark County, NV officials receiving state approval of its Local Mitigation Plan. Additionally, Clark County COVID-19 test positivity rates have remained low, allowing for larger events and gatherings.

Clark County returns to pre-pandemic guidelines as of June 1, lifting restrictions involving capacity limits, large gatherings and more.

Maintaining the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

G2E’s health and safety guidelines continue to be enhanced and updated with learnings from events and new guidelines provided by state and local officials in Nevada and Sands Expo. Additional G2E-specific safety plans and official regulations will continue to be added as they become available.

G2E event organizers say they will continue to provide regular updates on the planning process and resources for G2E 2021, with more information available here.