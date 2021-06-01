T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Ballpark at full capacity as COVID restrictions lift

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fully re-opened Las Vegas means a full house at arenas and stadiums across town. The timing couldn't be better for the Vegas Golden Knights, set to pack the Fortress for crucial games three and four against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Sunday.

"It's unbelievable the feeling that we get in the playoffs here and we're not done. It definitely made us realize last year that we didn't necessarily take them for granted but we did and we miss them," said Jonathan Marchessault. "It's been great to have them back."

The Las Vegas Aviators will be next on deck to welcome a full house of fans as they begin a six-game home stand against the Reno Aces next Thursday. Aviators manager Fran Riordan said it will be incredible.

"It's been so long for the players, the coaches, the front office -- everybody that wants to come to comes and want to feel that freedom of just watching a baseball game and having fun," Riordan said. "I think it's going to be really, really, really fun."

Full arenas and stadiums aren't just fun for the players and fans -- they're an economic boon for organizations and the city. The passion of Vegas sports fans is a factor in why the Oakland A's are considering a move here.

"The excitement level around professional sports for the local community, not the tourists," said Dave Kaval. "That's what we thought it was more of a tourist play was really impressive and I think is a hallmark of kind of this new era of sports in Southern Nevada."

The Las Vegas Raiders have not announced specific plans for the upcoming season, but General Manager Mike Mayock said this season, they need to create a home-field advantage and cannot wait to see Allegiant Stadium rocking with fans.