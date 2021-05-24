Las Vegas Ballpark to return to 100% capacity for Aviators games starting June 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators announced Monday that the Las Vegas Ballpark will operate at 100% capacity beginning with the third homestand of the 2021 season on June 10 when the team takes on the Reno Aces.

Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, individual game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season (June 10 – September 14) will go on sale on June 1 at noon Las Vegas time.

Also, due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state/local guidelines, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans at the ballpark.

The Las Vegas Aviators are the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada and the 2021 campaign marks the 39th season in the Silver State.

This year is additionally the second season in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299 with 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000, according to team representatives.