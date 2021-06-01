Hotels, casinos, restaurants hiring to meet full capacity demands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s back to business in Nevada. Just in time for summer, hotels, casinos, restaurants and all businesses are permitted to operate at full capacity.

In May, Governor Steve Sisolak announced all Covid-19 related restrictions would expire by June 1. Clark County commissioners followed-suit, approving Las Vegas would be allowed to fully reopen as well.

Now businesses are scrambling to fill their staff. Texas Roadhouse is hiring. On June 7, the steakhouse known for their ribs, made-from-scratch sides and their hand-cut steaks, will host a hiring event.

Like many restaurants across the Valley, at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the restaurant shut down the dining area. Texas Roadhouse pivoted to filling orders solely out of their to-go window.

“It’s rough, because we’re actually doing crazy sales right now,” said Senorina Talavera, Local Store Marketer, at the Texas Roadhouse on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. “Surprisingly, we are short-staffed, but our sales are more than the sales than when we first opened the restaurant.”

Hiring staff to fill the increase in orders is a problem many restaurants and businesses are dealing with.

Even though the unemployment rate is inching down, economic experts say there’s not a lot of incentive to fill these job openings.

“With the unemployment and stimulus money still flowing out there, many folks are choosing to stay home rather than go back to work,” said KTNV Financial Analyst Steve Budin.

Budin also says even the convention business is still struggling. Now that Las Vegas is fully open, the “leisurely travelers” will hold up the local economy, but that’s just for the summer.

“The big challenge that Vegas is going to face is in the fall and in the winter when a lot of those business travelers are supposed to come in,” Budin said. “Business travelers that attend conventions, statistically tend to spend a little bit more money.”

Westgate Las Vegas Resort is expecting several conventions in the fall. However, right now they're focused on all the events planned in the coming weeks and over the summer.

Two cabaret shows open now, Barry Manalow coming back in September, George Wallace and the Sexy Show are also returning. All that along with SuperBook operating at full capacity. And Westgate needs the staff to accommodate all the guests coming to visit.

They’re looking to fill new positions.

“If you’re interested in a fullfilling career in the security world, we’ve got positions open for that," said Gordon Prouty, Vice President of public relations at Westgate. "We’ve got some openings in our retail department, and even the casino cage.”

During the pandemic, Westgate furloughed several employees, but management says, those employees will be among the first to be welcomed back.

“We’ve been bringing back more and more people to be able to accommodate everybody,” Prouty said.

