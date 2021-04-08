List of upcoming job fairs in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Below is a list of upcoming seasonal job fairs in the Las Vegas area:

Circa Resort

Circa will be holding a drive-thru hiring event at their sister-property Golden Gate Casino from 9 a.m-1 p.m. on April 13 and April 27. They are hiring for all positions including housekeeping, porters, security, and more. All candidates will be interviewed on the spot and qualified candidates will receive a verbal offer. They will be required to apply online. If selected, within 72 hours of the event, they will receive a call from their HR confirming employment.

Circus Circus

Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a two-day job fair on April 16 and April 17 to fill more than 100 seasonal positions for Adventuredome, The Midway and Splash Zone. Drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer for a more seamless and efficient hiring process. Applicants hired will be required to submit a COVID-19 test prior to beginning work.

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget Las Vegas is searching for qualified employees to fill positions in the food & beverage and hotel. The job fair will take place on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Convention Level at the hotel and casino’s Carson Tower. Candidates must complete an employment application online before attending the job fair.

Hash House A Go Go

Hash House A Go Go will be hosting a job fair up to 80 different restaurant positions to work at the LINQ Hotel location on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. Available positions include: Restaurant Managers, Servers, Hosts, Expediters, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Dishwashers. Interviews will be held in person, no appointment necessary.

Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair on April 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Main Concourse. Attend the job fair, meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for all current positions. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Lowe's

Lowe's is look to hire 50,000 employees for the spring. The company is also going to pay frontline workers about $80 million in discretionary bonuses. Some of those job openings will be available here in town.

Tuscany Suites & Casino

Tuscany Suites and Casinos is hosting a job fair on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All departments are hiring. Entry-level candidates are welcome as well. There will be on-site interviews and same-day hiring.