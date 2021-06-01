VGK goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finalist for Vezina Trophy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been announced one of the 3 finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy.

Philip Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the other 2 finalists.

The award is voted on by the National Hockey League’s 31 general managers at the end of the regular season and is given to the goaltender who is “adjudged to be the best at this position.”

This is the first time that Fleury has been nominated.

Fleury, 36, finished with a 26-10-0 record during the 2020-21 regular season and earned career-bests with a .928 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA, both of which finished third in the NHL. His 23-point improvement in save percentage from last season (.905 in 2019-20 to .928 in 2020-21) was the best in the NHL.

🌸 The Dude is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender!!! 🌸 https://t.co/jqGHjY3QjB — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 1, 2021

Fleury moved into third place all-time with his 490th career victory, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on May 5. He won his 484th career game after capturing his 66th career shutout with a 1-0 win over Arizona on April 11. He captured his 100th victory as a Golden Knight against Anaheim on February 27. Among goaltenders to be a franchise's first to 100 wins, Fleury required the second-fewest games to reach the milestone, trailing only Tiny Thompson (158 GP with Boston).

Fleury was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Fleury was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 1st overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Fleury won the William M. Jennings Trophy, along with fellow goaltender Robin Lehner, earlier this year. That award is given to the team that allows the fewest regular-season goals.

