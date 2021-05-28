Watch
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas mayor says city had 'great discussion' with Oakland A's management

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she met with the Oakland Athletics management.
Posted at 10:15 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 01:15:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she met with the Oakland Athletics management.

RELATED: Oakland A's to Las Vegas? How to finance a major league move

Mayor Goodman posted on Twitter saying the city "had a great discussion" with the A's and that they "look forward to future talks with the team to showcase the advantage of moving to Southern Nevada."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH