Las Vegas mayor says city had 'great discussion' with Oakland A's management

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she met with the Oakland Athletics management.
We had a great discussion with the @Athletics' management, and we look forward to future talks with the team to showcase the advantages of moving to Southern Nevada.
— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 27, 2021