LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is marking a major milestone this weekend, celebrating 30 years since the unveiling of "The Canopy" — what was once the largest LED screen in the world.

But the history of Fremont Street runs far deeper than its famous light show. The street has served as the heart of Las Vegas since the city's earliest days.

WATCH | 30 years of The Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience celebrates 30 years of Las Vegas entertainment history

"Fremont Street has always been the center of Las Vegas," said Michael Green, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor of history.

Green explained the street's historical significance to the development of the city.

"And the railroad depot was at Main and Fremont, so this is really the center of the area," Green said.

The professor emphasized how central the location was to early Las Vegas life.

"Fremont was just the place everybody was," Green said.

Over the years, Fremont has grown and changed, adding attractions like a zip line and concert stages. The area now hosts major events including the annual New Year's Eve party.

The holiday spirit continues at Fremont Street with "Neon Nights Holiday Lights" happening Sunday. The festivities will include the lighting of both a Christmas tree and menorah.

