Free money for Nevada renters impacted by pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A reminder to renters: the end of Nevada's eviction moratorium is May 31st and for now the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium ends on June 30th, pending a federal appeal to keep it in place. This has valley renters looking for answers with the looming deadline.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with local experts about what renters need to know if they're behind on rent.

BEHIND ON RENT

"I was laid off from a daycare... It became full on COVID mode. Parents are being laid off. No one is coming in. This is happening," says Nicole Rowe.

Like so many other renters in the valley, Rowe found herself falling behind on rent after losing her job during the pandemic.

CHAP

"Not knowing where you're going to get money from, the first thing I did was apply for unemployment," says Rowe.

The second thing she did was reach out to her property manager. Keith Thomsen with Large Vision Property Management says Rowe has kept his office updated every step of the way. That includes providing proof she's applied for the CARES Housing Assistance Program or CHAP.

"They say she is approved. We have a thing that says you're approved. But she hasn't been assigned a case worker," says Thomsen.

Despite Rowe being behind on rent, Thomsen says she won't be evicted come June first.

MORATORIUM TO EXPIRE

"If you are communicating, you're doing what you're supposed to do, we will work with you," says Thomsen.

"We are still talking to people every day, tenants every day who say wait a minute, there's a moratorium? Wait a minute, there's rental assistance I can apply for?" says Consumer Rights Attorney, Jim Berchtold, with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

FEDERAL FUNDING

He says renters need to know there's hope. Millions in federal funding is available to any tenant impacted by the pandemic.

"The effort to get that information out to tenants has failed... Tenants absolutely need to apply," says Berchtold.

This Clark County website can get you started. Just be sure to have photo ID and a copy of your lease. Then contact your landlord.

"It's absolutely critical. There is no downside to communicating with your landlord through this process because ultimately to get the money issued from CHAP, the landlord hast to sign a tax form," says Berchtold.

EVICTION NOTICES

Berchtold admits some landlords may not cooperate. If you receive an eviction notice, be sure to file a response with the court.

"If you receive five eviction notices, you have to respond to all five. Each one is a separate eviction notice. Tenants absolutely need to protect themselves," says Berchtold.

As for Large Vision Property Management, they're doing what they can to help.

COMMUNICATE

"We have worked with our tenants. We've made payment plans. We've done everything we can," says Thomsen.

Nicole says she's thankful for the help and advises anyone else having issues paying rent to contact their landlord.

"They don't know your situation unless you give them the information. You have to be willing to speak and have that open line of communication," says Nicole.