El Cortez Hotel & Casino turns pandemic pause into renovation opportunity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the oldest and most historic properties in Las Vegas took the pandemic slow down and turned it into an opportunity to renovate the property.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas now has modernized rooms and new touches throughout the entire casino.

“This is our 80th year anniversary, built in 1941, so as long as we have been here I think El Cortez hotel and casino maybe has never been, more relevant, more popular, better reputation, we take great care of people here," said Adam Wiesberg, General Manager of the El Cortez Hotel & Casino.

The improvements to the property totaled $25 million dollars.

“We’ve always been a gambling establishment, and adding this new high limit room, all new amenities, new hotel rooms, new dining options, it should be a real game changer for people as they come back," said Wiesberg.

Wiesberg says the pandemic pause presented a variety of challenges but the employees and the ownership met every benchmark to remain ready to serve customers and guests.

“If you had told me what we would’ve had to put up with this past year what we would have to adapt to the changes we had to make his operators, I would not have believed you," said Wiesberg.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my team here at El Cortez from frontline employees to ownership, we were immediately all in and I think everyone in Las Vegas in the community as well as the gaming industry, we’re all in," added Wiesberg.

Wiesberg says now the struggle is keeping up with demand and hiring enough staff to fill all of the vacant positions he has available.

You can review the available jobs by visiting here.