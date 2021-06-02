BACK TO BUSINESS: Las Vegas shines as final COVID-19 restrictions eased, visitors rejoice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas feels like "normal again" after the final covid-related restrictions were allowed to expire at midnight on June 1 and visitors to Sin City say they feel safe and relieved the restrictions are over.

"Man it feels great, just seeing the crowd, the energy, the people, everything opened up it's awesome, it's great," said Gilbert Rodriguez who is visiting from San Antonio, Texas.

"It feels good, it's my first time here, I've seen five masks the whole time, it's been pretty normal!" joked Kameron Caminiti who is visiting from Ohio

As of Tuesday night, the Welcome to Las Vegas sign had long times of visitors waiting to snap the perfect picture.

It's also a sign that visitors are rushing back to Las Vegas.

"It's just exciting to be here, being excited to be on vacation and start heading back towards the normal that were used to," said Thomas Heniff who is visiting from Joliet, Illinois.

The final restrictions related to capacity limits, social distancing and other limitations were allowed to expire which means concerts, shows, and restaurants can be back to entertaining and welcoming guests.

"We actually did see a show last night, it was good it was high energy it was awesome," said Rodriguez.

"It was wild, I am fully vaccinated but it was nice to get off the plane and just take off my mask and not have to worry about it," said Heniff.

"Just walking around, it's weird, it feels natural to put on the mask when I go places, it's cool not to have to do that anymore," added Heniff.

Most Las Vegas casinos had gaming areas already operating at 100% capacity after receiving special permission from the Nevada Gaming Control Board before June 1.

As for wearing masks, many businesses are following state and federal guidelines which say people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask.