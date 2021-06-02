'Mystère' artistic director discusses show's return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Entertainers and performers are part of Las Vegas' fabric, and that's why many are looking forward to the return of shows.

"Mystère" by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island hotel-casino is set to return on June 28.

Tim Smith, the show's artistic director, says Las Vegas shows are coming back strong.

"'Mystère' in 1983 was the first Cirque show on the [Las Vegas] Strip, and it's very apropos it is the first Cirque show to come back to Vegas now that it is open," he said.

"We are getting all the costumes ready, all of the makeup, and as you can see," he said gesturing to two performers standing behind him, "all the amazing performers that come from all over the world here. But 'Mystère' has something for everyone."

"Mystère" is a family-friendly show. Learn more or buy tickets at cirquedusoleil.com.

"The intermission is over and Cirque du Soleil is back," said Smith.