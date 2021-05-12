'Mystère' by Cirque du Soleil returns to Las Vegas stage with new schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a year after theater lights dimmed around the world, "Mystère" by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island hotel-casino returns to the stage for its first performance on June 28.

Tickets for performances are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

During the show’s first rehearsal on stage since closing its doors nearly 14 months ago, cast and crew members gathered to celebrate the emotional and joyous return to the world-famous theater.

Wednesday, Cirque says it maintains its mission of cultivating creativity and sharing the hope and joy that live entertainment brings.

"Mystère" is the original Cirque du Soleil production that combines high-energy acrobatics with dramatic dance set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums.

Offered exclusively at Treasure Island in Las Vegas, "Mystère" is a production that says its promises to astound audiences like never before.

The new updated schedule includes nightly performances Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

And more information on the show and its upcoming schedule is available here.