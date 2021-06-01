Artist documents the 2020 Las Vegas Strip shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been more than 400 days since the Las Vegas Strip shut down, and now the economic engine and driving force of the Vegas area economy is bustling once again.

But March 17, 2020, is a day the city will never forget.

That was the day Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of non-essential businesses throughout the state to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus -- shutting down the Strip for the first time in history.

While so many were reeling, the owner of Carnevale Gallery at Caesars Palace in the Forum Shoppes, Tony Carnevale, saw an opportunity to document history and create art. 13 Action News spoke with him about that. Watch in the player above.

Learn more about the Carnevale Gallery at CarnealeGallery.com.