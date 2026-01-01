Top stories: The news that dominated Las Vegas headlines in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2025 was a year that tested Las Vegas in ways few could have imagined, from moments of fear and heartbreak to resilience and pride.

Channel 13 is counting down the top stories that defined the year — stories that captured national attention, sparked important conversations, and shaped life across the valley. Here’s a look back at the stories Las Vegas won’t forget.

Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump International Hotel

January 1, 2025

The year began with a major incident that drew national and international attention. On New Year’s Day, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, killing the driver and injuring several bystanders. Federal authorities, including the FBI, launched a terrorism investigation after explosive materials were found inside the vehicle. Security was increased across the Strip and other major venues as the investigation unfolded. KTNV followed the story from the initial explosion through the federal response.

PUC launches full-scale investigation into NV Energy overcharges following our reporting

June 23, 2025

A lot has happened since January when we first broke the story of NV Energy overcharging customers but only giving partial refunds. A new law was passed to force the utility to fully refund (with interest) all overcharged customers, and regulatory staff at the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUC) announced the problem is much bigger in scope than originally thought.

During a June meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to launch a full-scale investigation into NV Energy overcharges.

NV Energy has proposed to retroactively refund or credit overcharged customers dating back to 2017. The utility's plan would result in total adjustments exceeding $32 million, according to the docket filing.

However, PUCN staff noted overcharging has occurred since 2001 due to misclassified residential rates. According to consumer groups, more than 100,000 customers in Nevada have been impacted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Southern Nevada Tourism Takes a Dip Amid Trade War Tensions, Rising Prices

April 13, 2025

Concerns over rising trade tensions and tariffs raised questions about the future of Southern Nevada’s tourism-driven economy. Economists and industry experts warned that prolonged uncertainty could impact international travel, hospitality jobs, and long-term growth. KTNV examined what those potential changes could mean for the region.

Loss of Arbor View High School students steps away from school leads to safety changes, increased advocacy

May 2, 2025

The Arbor View High School community mourned the loss of 18-year-old senior McKenzie Scott, who was struck and killed by a car just steps from campus as she stopped to pick up her cap and gown.

Students, teachers, and community members gathered to leave flowers and messages, and a vigil was held in her honor.

This tragedy sparked a larger community movement calling for increased road safety, especially in our school zones.

Changes have been made, from new laws to more crossing guards across the valley and increased funding, but it's a fight that still continues.

One Person Killed, Four Injured in LVAC Gym Shooting

May 16, 2025

A shooting inside a Las Vegas Athletic Club gym left one person dead and four others injured. Metro Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds before his weapon malfunctioned. Officers arrived within minutes and shot and killed the suspect. The incident prompted a major law enforcement response and renewed attention on safety in public spaces. KTNV was on scene as investigators worked to determine what happened.

YouTuber Indicted in Las Vegas Strip Shooting During Livestream

July 11, 2025

A YouTuber was indicted on murder charges in connection with a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two content creators during a livestream. The shooting near the Bellagio Fountains drew national attention and raised concerns about safety in high-traffic tourist areas. KTNV followed the case through the indictment and court proceedings.

DMV Offices Closed Statewide Amid Network Security Incident

August 24, 2025

Thousands of Nevadans were impacted when DMV offices across the state shut down after officials confirmed a network security incident. The closures halted in-person services, disrupting work, travel, and essential transactions. State leaders said investigators were working to assess the scope of the incident and restore systems. KTNV tracked the shutdown and the state’s recovery efforts.

Child Killed in Road Rage Shooting on Henderson Freeway

November 14, 2025

An 11-year-old child was killed in a road-rage shooting on a Henderson freeway while riding in a vehicle with family members. Police said a confrontation between drivers escalated into gunfire, striking the child in the back seat. The case drew widespread attention across the valley as investigators worked to identify and arrest the suspect. KTNV continued coverage as the investigation unfolded.

Las Vegas Aces Win Third Straight WNBA Championship

October 10, 2025

While the year brought pain and uncertainty, it also brought a moment of unity and pride, and that is how we want to end. In October, the Las Vegas Aces captured their third straight WNBA championship, cementing their place in sports history and putting Las Vegas in the national spotlight for excellence. Channel 13 proudly covered the team’s season, the Finals, and post-game reactions. The celebration culminated with a parade on the Strip, where fans lined the streets to celebrate the home team, and KTNV broadcast live coverage of the festivities across the city. The championship run energized Las Vegas, brought fans together across the valley, and served as a reminder of what this community can celebrate, even during a difficult year.

