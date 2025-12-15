'Why does it take a tragedy for action to happen?': Valley parents fight for proactive school safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents and community members are calling for enhanced safety measures around Henderson schools, pointing to a troubling pattern where safety improvements only happen after student deaths rather than before.

Beth Goldman, who drops her daughter off at Liberty High School each morning, has been advocating for improved safety after witnessing concerning situations with students walking to school.

"I hope it doesn't come to a death that makes the city of Henderson do something," Goldman says. "Why does it take a tragedy for action to happen?"

Her question highlights a reactive approach to school safety that has become all too familiar in the Las Vegas Valley. At Arbor View High School, officials only installed crosswalks, flashing lights and crossing guards after McKenzie Scott's death, making students feel significantly safer.

"Way safer than before, way safer. I feel like I'm not at risk of getting hit anymore," Arbor View High School senior Ethan Regadio says.

The pattern repeated when Cristofer Suarez was struck and killed while walking to JD Smith Middle School. The cities of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas implemented additional safety measures a week after his death.

"As a community, we demand the city of North Las Vegas and East Las Vegas for something to be done. We need guards," J.D. Smith Middle School parent Presilla Carate demanded.

Now, parents at Liberty High School are trying to break this cycle by advocating for safety improvements before a tragedy occurs.

They report that drop-off and pick-up at their school remains chaotic and dangerous, with similar concerns at Gunderson Middle School across town.

A neighbor near Gunderson Middle School expressed worry about both her own safety and that of students she sees walking to school, pointing to lines of cars illegally parked during drop-off times.

"We're teaching our children to break the rules when it's convenient for us. And those kids are going to be drivers, and they're going to break the rules because that's what we've taught them," she said.

Parents have been working through proper channels to address safety concerns before another student is hurt. One parent initially believed the Clark County School District would help facilitate improvements, but learned that because Liberty High School is located in Henderson, the city has jurisdiction over safety measures.

The city of Henderson confirmed that staff is aware of safety concerns at Liberty High School and will conduct a school walk audit, currently scheduled for January. The audit will review student walking patterns and other factors to help identify potential safety improvements.

Parents hope this represents a shift toward proactive rather than reactive safety planning, while community members express frustration with dangerous driver behavior around schools.

"It's absolutely horrible. The kids are at risk," Goldman said. "I just don't understand why you can't just let a student cross. It's like they can't wait to get to where they're going."

Community members emphasize that ensuring student safety is a shared responsibility among all of us. Parents at Liberty High School say they will continue advocating for safer conditions, hoping to prevent their campus from becoming another example of safety improvements that come too late.

