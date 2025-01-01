Hailey Gravitt is thrilled to be back in her hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. She joins the team as a multimedia journalist, passionate about telling meaningful stories from the community she knows and loves.

She’s a proud Tennessee Volunteer, graduating from the University of Tennessee in 2020 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Hailey began her career in Medford, Oregon, starting as a reporter and working her way up to anchoring KDRV NewsWatch 12’s weekday evening shows while also producing the 11 p.m. newscast.

During her time in Oregon, Hailey had the opportunity to travel abroad with viewers, which was an experience that quickly became a career highlight. From the charming streets of Ireland to the stunning landscapes of Alaska and the beauty of Canada, each trip offered unforgettable moments. Exploring Ireland alongside her mom and sharing the Alaskan adventure with her grandpa are memories she’ll always cherish.

Outside of the newsroom, Hailey enjoys long walks with her dog Colonel, discovering new places to eat, and dancing along to live music at country festivals. She’s always up for an adventure and finds joy in connecting with the people around her.

Hailey and her dog, Colonel.