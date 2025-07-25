LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School zones across Las Vegas will soon be filled with students, and the job of helping them cross safely has seen overwhelming interest from the community. More than 300 people have applied for just 75 crossing guard positions.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt discusses crossing guard importance with community

School crossing guard applications surge as safety concerns grow

"It's a very high concern of mine when I let them go out here to go walk… [I] have to teach my kids they have to be, continually have their head on a swivel," parent Aaron Minton said.

As families prepare for the new school year, many parents worry about whether their children will be safe traveling to and from school.

RELATED: Crossing guard demand increases as conversation around road safety in schools reaches new heights

KTNV

Sergio Mayoral, who oversees the hiring process, noted the motivations behind the applications, says "They say they're here for the community effort to keep kids safe… they want to help kids.. and the pay is secondary."

Among the applicants is Ronnie Grove, a retired high school coach looking to help teens in a different way.

KTNV

"I'm going to try my best to keep them safe and keep them out of harm's way," Grove shared.

Safety has become an even more pressing concern following the death of McKenzie Scott, an Arbor View senior who was hit and killed by a car just steps from her high school two months ago.

KTNV Memorial for McKenzie Scott.

"Seeing what happened to that kid over there at Arbor View... it's kind of sorrow," Grove said.

For crossing guards on the front lines of school safety, the role requires more than just directing traffic.

"If you don't like kids this is not the job for you. They say they want to help keep kids safe," Mayoral said.

KTNV

All applicants will now undergo field training before the first day of school to ensure they're prepared to help students safely navigate their way to and from school.

For more information, please visit About ACMS . You can also call their local office at (702) 675-3135, or email lasvegasjobs@thecrossingguardcompany.com to learn more.