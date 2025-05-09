LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Arbor View High School community showed up at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, calling for change in honor of McKenzie Scott, a senior hit and killed last Friday by a suspected DUI driver.

I spoke to some of her former classmates to learn what actions they want taken in the wake of this tragedy.

Classmates of McKenzie Scott call for roadway safety changes after fatal crosswalk crash

“We need to do better for our students, for our CCSD community, and for students who should still be with us today like McKenzie," said Arbor View High School students at the podium Thursday night. “We have an urgent responsibility to make sure her death is not left in vain.”

Four Arbor View students took to the podium, addressing the board. They were joined by nearly a dozen in support of Scott.

Her life was remembered from the start of the meeting with a moment of silence.

“I would like to ask the audience and my fellow colleagues to join me in a moment of silence to honor and to Just take a moment for the young life lost at Arbor View," said CCSD Trustee Lydia Dominguez.

Arbor View High School seniors Kensey Stevens and Brayden Boulter joined others calling for roadway safety in their area, specifically down Buffalo Drive next to the high school where Scott was hit and killed.

“I do believe that the speed limit needs to be lowered on that road," Stevens said.

I then asked Stevens if she believes other changes need to be made other than speed limit reductions and adding crossing guards.

"A pedestrian light, I would like to get speed bumps before the crosswalk as well," Stevens said. “Most people tend to do 5-10 over the speed limit, making it freeway speeds, which is not OK.”

Boulter, who wore an Arbor View High School t-shirt Thursday, says they're all still in shock.

“We are all about to start our future and start our lives and to know that someone who was alongside me can’t experience that, puts a big hole in my heart," Boulter said.

He says he believes they can create change.

“I believe if we fight and do it we will have it," Boulter said.

According to CCSD Police, 113 students have been hit near schools this year, slightly down from last year when 129 students were hit by the same point.

It's an issue that continues to plague our community.

While the CCSD board cannot create the change the community is searching for by themselves, several students tell me they're looking for the board's support as they plan to approach the City of Las Vegas and Clark County with new changes.

What is being done now though?

The City of Las Vegas told Channel 13 they will conduct a traffic study in the area and are running crossing guard pilot programs to explore more ways to increase safety.

Meanwhile, Stevens is doing what she can to help now.

“I’m planning on making a PSA on crosswalk safety, we're going to have multiple adults out there with us while we are filming it and they are going to cross the street, we are demonstrating how to properly cross a street," Stevens said.

Several of Scott's classmates, including Stevens and Boulter, tell me they will continue to fight for safer roads in their community.