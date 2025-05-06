Driver who hit Arbor View student had blood alcohol content 3 times the legal limit, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say Keenan Jackson's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he hit and killed a local student outside Arbor View High School on Friday.

Jackson, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, reckless driving resulting in death and driving without a license.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Jackson was speeding on Buffalo Drive when he hit 18-year-old McKenzie Scott. She had stopped by the school to pick up her graduation cap and gown, he family members told Channel 13.

In an arrest report, investigators stated Jackson told police he hadn't been drinking and was coming from Starbucks. But police say a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was 0.286 — more than three times Nevada's legal limit.

Jackson moved to Las Vegas from New York in December 2024 and had been looking for work since then, his court-appointed public defender stated during a hearing on Saturday.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.