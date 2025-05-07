'We still have people that just don't care': Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The push for change continues among the Arbor View High School community amid the tragic loss of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

A "Walk for Justice" on Wednesday morning drew dozens of students and parents to the intersection where Scott was hit by a car and killed on Friday.

The group walked from the Buffalo and Grand Teton intersection to Arbor View High School wearing flannel, one of Scott's favorite designs. They also held signs, hoping to draw attention to the dangers of just trying to get to and from school.

WALK FOR JUSTICE | See the support for McKenzie Scott outside Arbor View High School on Wednesday:

Scenes from the Walk for Justice in honor of McKenzie Scott

And it didn't take long to see just how dangerous it can be. Even with a police officer on the scene, Channel 13 news crews witnessed a vehicle turn in front of kids who were already in the crosswalk. That led one parent, Ashley Brewer, walking with the group to hop out in the crosswalk to escort groups of kids and make sure they were OK. She tells Channel 13 her child was recently hit in the same crosswalk.

"It's unfortunate," she said. "These parents don't care. This community has rallied together, and we still have people that just don't care."

EXTENDED INTERVIEW | Hear from a local mother whose child was hit by a car near Arbor View High School:

'We still have people that just don't care'

Parents tell us they want something done, whether that's more signage, flashing lights or even a stoplight.

As for Keenan Jackson, the man accused of killing Scott, he is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.