New affordably-priced grocery store opens amid inflation concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shoppers lined up early Wednesday morning to be the first customers at Superior Grocers, a new grocery store near Decatur and Meadows Lane in Las Vegas, citing affordable prices as the main attraction.

"It's right next door and I wanted to see what they had. So far, the prices are really good. I'm pleased with that," said Carole Mandelstein.

WATCH | Shoppers share what they thought of Superior Grocers at its opening

Reasonable grocery prices are hard to find these days, especially in Mandelstein's neighborhood near the Meadows Mall. She keeps an eye on prices wherever she buys groceries.

"It's tough... I'm real conscious about what I buy. Especially for seniors, we're really struggling to make ends meet with food," Mandelstein said.

Mother of two Deanndra Stocks echoes that sticker shock.

"Oh, it's crazy. The inflation right now is really impacting us a lot. We're trying to make sure we come to affordable stores to price compare," Stocks said.

Wednesday's grand opening marks Superior Grocers' second store in Las Vegas. The company aims to provide quality, variety, and value to the community.

"What we bring to Las Vegas is not a grocery store but really a partner in the community. We hope that our customers don't come in and say 'I shop at a grocery store,' but 'I shop at a community grocer,'" said a Superior Grocers representative.

With prices holding steady, many shoppers are sticking to their grocery lists.

"I have a list that I make sure gets both of them what they want," said Stocks.

"You have to be really careful and strict with yourself. I hope and wish that the prices in general will come down, but I don't think that's going to happen. I think we're at where we're at," Mandelstein said.

For additional savings, Superior Grocers also offers deals on their app.

