CCSD police use new funding to crack down on alarming school zone safety crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New data from Clark County School District Police reveals a dangerous trend in school zones across the valley, with more than 200 students struck by vehicles since the start of the school year. Four of those students did not survive their injuries.

I saw just how needed increased school zone enforcement is when I was at Spring Valley High School Wednesday morning.

CCSD reports 201 students hit this year, up from 120 last year, as safety concerns mount

In the span of just one hour, I watched more than 30 drivers get pulled over, with many of them trying to make illegal U-turns right in the school zone.

CCSD police say that's exactly the kind of behavior their new funding is designed to crack down on.

The staggering numbers come as officials say more jurisdictions are making it a priority to report traffic incidents involving students while stepping up enforcement efforts.

This week, CCSD police are making their presence known in school zones, ensuring drivers obey traffic laws and pulling over those who don't.

"It's the areas that have larger roadways that are faster, much like this roadway here, where it's a very large, wide lanes that are 45 miles an hour, and if people aren't paying attention, 45 miles an hour against a child's body, they have no chance," said Lt. Michael Campbell from the CCSD Police Traffic Bureau.

The Clark County School District Police Department has received $10,000 in rapid-response grant funds from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The money supports a Joining Forces School Zone Traffic Safety Campaign running through Dec. 5, with officers focusing on areas where students face the highest risk.

The campaign targets the top causes of student injuries: distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving.

CCSD police say the initiative focuses on visibility, enforcement and preventing another tragedy.

Police say they remain committed to the state's zero fatalities goal, especially in school zones. They're urging drivers to slow down, put phones away and never drive impaired.