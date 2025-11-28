Clark County School District Police receive $10,000 grant to improve student safety on roadways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department has received a $10,000 grant to help reduce student injuries on valley roadways after 180 students have been struck by vehicles while traveling to or from school since the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Four of those students died from their injuries.

The grant funding will support a Joining Forces School Zone Safety Campaign, a multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort to crack down on impaired and distracted while promoting roadway safety. The campaign runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 and is organized by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

CCSDPD said the grant money will allow them to "conduct targeted overtime enforcement in areas where unsafe driving behaviors continue to endanger students."

Distraction, speeding and impaired driving remain the leading factors for serious and deadly crashes on Nevada roads.

For more information on the fight for safer streets, visit ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.