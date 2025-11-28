LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season, law enforcement asks the valley to slow down and drive sober, as we stand with locals in the fight for safer streets.

“I feel like there’s no knowing where the drunk drivers will be, they can be anywhere, any time of year, especially with it being Thanksgiving," said Ashlee Torbeck, who was born and raised in Las Vegas.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to locals about how they're approaching road safety in Las Vegas this holiday weekend

A focus on safe driving in our valley this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

So, Torbeck stays vigilant on the road for her and her family.

“I mean, I have kids, so I have to be careful with even my own life," said Torbeck.

She has two kids, a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Being careful on the road is exactly what law enforcement is calling for all of us to do, especially as DUIs and traffic go up during the holidays.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader told reporters two weeks ago at the scene of a deadly road rage shooting that everyone needs to be smart on our roadways.

“The holidays are coming up, and we usually have congestion and tempers run high; it is not worth it," said Chief Rader.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than a third, 35%, of deadly crashes during Thanksgiving celebrations from 2019 to 2023 involved drunk driving.

“Living in Las Vegas, a bunch of people drive under the influence," said Torbeck.

I asked her if she's always watching out for drunk drivers during the holiday weekend.

"Yeah, for sure," said Torbeck.

Last year, Channel 13 reported on a deadly Thanksgiving week in our valley.

There were a total of 6 deaths on our roadways, 3 of them on Thanksgiving. Police say four separate cars hit pedestrians on that day.

Plus, there was a deadly road rage hit-and-run crash on the Las Vegas Strip last Thanksgiving.

Locals tell me they're dedicated to making sure that doesn't happen again this year.

“I mean paying attention as much as possible, staying away from my phone texting and all that stuff, and just driving slow," said Mohamed Alkaabi, who is visiting Las Vegas from Pennsylvania this holiday.

Local law enforcement is also doing their part. Nevada State Police sharing tips to make sure everyone is safe this year during the holidays.

Locals tell me they just want us to look out for one another, be careful, be patient and get home to loved ones safely this season.