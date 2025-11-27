Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada State Police warns against impaired driving this holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are warning drivers against impaired driving this holiday season.

According to police, authorities arrested an impaired driver who crashed on Thanksgiving morning.

Police were able to stop the driver before tragedy struck.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 35% of fatal car crashes from 2019 to 2023 during Thanksgiving festivities were a result of drunk driving.

"All of us at the Nevada State Police would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe on our roads through this holiday weekend," the Nevada State Police said.

