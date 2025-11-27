Nevada State Police warns against impaired driving this holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are warning drivers against impaired driving this holiday season.

According to police, authorities arrested an impaired driver who crashed on Thanksgiving morning.

#DriveSafeforHoliday On an early morning when families are starting to gather around the table giving thanks, our day shift operations just removed a dangerous impaired driver from our roads. We don’t take joy in arrests and we unfortunately did not stop this driver before they… pic.twitter.com/xc5ihnkPF5 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 27, 2025

Police were able to stop the driver before tragedy struck.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 35% of fatal car crashes from 2019 to 2023 during Thanksgiving festivities were a result of drunk driving.

"All of us at the Nevada State Police would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe on our roads through this holiday weekend," the Nevada State Police said.