New data from CCSD show alarming number of kids involved in crashes so far this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two more people were involved in wrecks near school zones, we are learning new information regarding the number of crashes local authorities have responded to so far this year.

We previously told you how officials with the Clark County School District reported that 84 students had been hit by cars this school year alone. That is more than double the 39 students hit over the same time period the previous school year.

VIDEO| Here's that briefing where Superintendent Jhone Ebert released those numbers:

CCSD Superintendent addresses traffic safety amidst recent student traffic deaths

After the two crashes on Wednesday, one near Valley High School and another involving a child on an electric scooter near Centennial High School, we reached out to the Clark County School District for an update.

As of October 22, 2025, 142 children have been involved in crashes during school hours this school year.

The current total already exceeds last year's 120 reported crashes, and that was for the entire school year, not just the first quarter.

The data encompasses any Clark County juvenile struck by a vehicle while walking, biking, or riding e-scooters between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days, Monday through Friday.

The severity of injuries ranges from no injuries reported to life-threatening injuries.

I spoke with some students on their way to school to hear their thoughts about this concerning trend:

New numbers from CCSD show alarming number of kids involved in crashes so far this year

Centennial High School freshman Mason Izzo says he has to ride his bike through freeways to get to school, and notices other teen drivers sometimes don't pay attention.

"I'd tell drivers to pay attention and slow down. Sometimes people's music is so loud and they can't focus on the road. After hearing of someone getting hit Wednesday, yeah it makes me pay more attention." Izzo said.

E-bikes and e-scooters account for approximately 35% of the crashes, according to police data. Investigation findings show that about half of the collisions resulted from pedestrian error.

School police attribute the rising numbers to several factors. Law enforcement agencies across the county are doing a better job of sharing information about juveniles involved in traffic collisions. Additionally, accidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters have increased significantly countywide.

We previously told you about the new rules Clark County approved surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters, and you can watch that reporting here:

Clark County approves new safety rules for e-bikes and scooters

Police report a large increase in the number of students who are distracted at the time of their accidents.

Jayzen Souza, another freshman at Centennial, adds he was almost hit by a car.

"I had to take a few minutes and shake it off."

I asked him how it made him feel after almost encountering an accident himself.

"I feel like it's stupid sometimes that drivers, especially like full-grown adults, just don't know how to drive. Just slow down." Souza said.

The statistics include any juvenile attending private or public schools in the community.

The data comes from calls for service related to traffic collisions involving juveniles from all law enforcement agencies, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Mesquite Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, as well as Clark County School District Police Department.

Authorities strongly urge parents to discuss e-bike and e-scooter safety with their children. Police also ask parents to remind students to keep their eyes on the road when walking or biking to or from school.

Drivers are being asked to slow down in school zones to help prevent future accidents.