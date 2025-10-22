Child riding e-scooter hit by car near Centennial High, LVMPD confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A child was hit while riding an e-scooter near a northwest valley high school on Wednesday morning.

That's according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD confirmed to Channel 13 they are assisting with the Clark County School District Police Department in the investigation.

It happened near Michelli Crest Way and Centennial Parkway, which is near Centennial High School.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to Metro police.

This is the latest in collisions near CCSD schools. We've told you in recent weeks about two other students hit and killed, one walking to Smith Middle School, and the other riding home from Lied Middle School.

At the time of that reporting, CCSD was reporting that 84 students had been hit by cars this school year alone.

WATCH Superintendent Jhone Ebert's full briefing where she confirmed those numbers:

CCSD Superintendent addresses traffic safety amidst recent student traffic deaths

Channel 13 is reaching back out to the district for updated numbers.

