NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday marked "Walk and Roll to School Day" across the country, promoting safe routes to and from school for students whether they walk, bike or get dropped off and picked up by their parents.

The day has extra significance in the Las Vegas valley, though, after two 12-year-olds died in separate incidents near schools within a few days of each other: Cristofer Suarez was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver as he was crossing the street on his way to JD Smith Middle School, and Haylee Ryan, who died after colliding with a school bus while riding her bike on her way home from Lied Middle School.

Parents emphasize importance of safe routes to school after two students killed on roadways days apart

Parents outside of JD Smith Middle School on Wednesday say this year's "Walk and Roll to School Day" means more to the surrounding neighborhood and our entire community after what's been another tragic week outside of valley schools.

"It shows that the community cares, the school district cares, everybody's aware of the situation," said Smith Middle School mom Channing Baker.

Baker says she talks to her kids all the time about how to be safe walking on sidewalks.

"Use the crosswalks, they have crossing guards provided for you," Baker said, when asked what she tells her kids. "I think the kids need to be more aware of their surroundings because cars don't see you, so you shouldn't walk in front of them when they're moving, but I also feel like they should be doing the speed limit."

Rajah Fentress walks his kids to and from JD Smith and nearby CP Squires Elementary School every single day.

"We all have to play our part to make sure everybody's safe," Fentress said. "it gives me peace of mind to know that she's getting to and from school safely, and even with me there something could happen but I'd rather be there than not, you know what I mean?"

His 11-year-old daughter, Shalaya, is a sixth grader at JD Smith, and relayed some of the safety tips her dad has taught her.

"Make sure to wait at least five seconds so they actually slow down, and look both ways always," Shalaya said.

Moments like these are what "Walk and Roll to School Day" is all about, especially as the conversation about road safety around schools has, once again, reached a fever pitch across the valley after the deaths of Suarez and Ryan.

"Both of these students had unlimited potential, potential that they will never have a chance to realize," said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Tuesday.

Ebert says these are not isolated incidents, adding that CCSD Police report 84 students have been hit by cars this school year alone – a staggering statistic that's more than double the number over the same time las year, 39.

"Right now we need immediate action with the community's help to protect our children," Ebert said. "We need everyone's help."

Parents at JD Smith Middle School say it starts at home, with educating their children about safe routes to and from school, but they also have a message for valley drivers.

"Think about your family, your children because that could be them on the other end and you could be grieving right now," Rajah Fentress said. "We all have a responsibility to look out for each other in that manner."

It takes all of us to keep our students safe — that includes reporting your school zone safety concerns when you have them. CCSD has created a new website to help you do that: ccsd.net/schoolzones.