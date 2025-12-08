WATCH: Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement across the valley is sounding the alarm this morning.

Police say they're seeing more crashes, more close calls, and more young riders using scooters and e-bikes without understanding the laws or the risks.

They're holding a rare, multi-jurisdictional briefing to lay out what they're seeing and what they're doing about it.

FULL BRIEFING: Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns

We expect it's going to match what we've been hearing from you.

Drivers tell us they're seeing more aggressive behavior - speeding, tailgating, cutting people off - and it's making everyday commutes feel dangerous.

