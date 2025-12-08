Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns

Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns
KTNV
Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement across the valley is sounding the alarm this morning.

Police say they're seeing more crashes, more close calls, and more young riders using scooters and e-bikes without understanding the laws or the risks.

They're holding a rare, multi-jurisdictional briefing to lay out what they're seeing and what they're doing about it.

You can watch that briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns

We expect it's going to match what we've been hearing from you.

Drivers tell us they're seeing more aggressive behavior - speeding, tailgating, cutting people off - and it's making everyday commutes feel dangerous.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt talks to locals about their experience with road rage on the streets of Las Vegas

Here's why more Las Vegas drivers are holding back on the horn

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team