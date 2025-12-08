WATCH: Valley authorities hold joint briefing to address road safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement across the valley is sounding the alarm this morning.
Police say they're seeing more crashes, more close calls, and more young riders using scooters and e-bikes without understanding the laws or the risks.
They're holding a rare, multi-jurisdictional briefing to lay out what they're seeing and what they're doing about it.
We expect it's going to match what we've been hearing from you.
Drivers tell us they're seeing more aggressive behavior - speeding, tailgating, cutting people off - and it's making everyday commutes feel dangerous.
