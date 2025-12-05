Clark County, health officials, law enforcement partnering to tackle e-bike safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — E-bikes and e-scooters are growing in popularity across the nation, especially among children, but with that rise, officials are saying they're seeing an increase in crashes — some of which have been fatal.

Clark County is partnering with University Medical Center (UMC) and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to encourage rider safety. As Channel 13 has continued to report, Clark County has enacted several e-bike and e-scooter rules and initiatives, as well as other jurisdictions like the cities of Las Vegas and Henderson.

"Electric vehicles, from e-bikes to e-scooters, are not toys — they're powerful transportation, and we have to treat them that way," said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. "The injuries we're seeing are preventable. That's why we passed new safety rules: to protect everyone on the road and to ensure that riders, pedestrians, and drivers can all share our streets safely. Awareness is the first step to saving lives."

Health centers across the valley are seeing an increase in e-device-related injuries.

Over the last three years, UMC said e-bike and e-scooter-related crashes have increased by 400%. In just this year alone, 200 patients have been treated for related injuries, with 30 of them being children, according to UMC.

Sunrise Trauma Center told Channel 13 they've treated 207 patients with e-device injuries so far this year, making that an average of 20 injuries each month. The hospital warns if trends continue, they are on track to exceed 220 cases by the end of the year.

Dr. Seth Ball, a pediatric emergency physician at UMC Children's Hospital, emphasizes the importance of parents educating their children on proper road safety.

“The most important thing I can tell parents is if you are going to let your kids ride an e-bike or e-scooter, make sure they wear a helmet every time, obey posted speed limits and never drive recklessly,” said Dr. Ball. “It’s very easy to lose control and hurt yourself or someone else if you are driving too fast or doing stunts or wheelies.”

Law enforcement are stepping up efforts to keep roadways safer.

In their effort to keep riders safe, LVMPD are reminding people of the recent e-bike ordinance approved by Clark County.

"Fines for violating the Clark County e-bike ordinance start at $150 for a first offense and can reach $600 for repeat violations. Parents and guardians are responsible for fines issued to minors," LVMPD said.

Minors in Clark County must wear helmets when riding e-bikes and e-scooters, and the device must have safety features like a bell or horn. Front and rear lights are also required.

“We need the community’s help to keep our parks, roads, and public spaces safe for everyone to enjoy,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “Anyone riding an e-device needs to follow the regulations we have put in place to keep themselves and others safe. Electric devices move faster than ordinary bikes and scooters, and dangerous behaviors by inexperienced riders frequently result in tragedy.”

On Friday, multiple agencies announced the formation of a Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force encompassing: the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Clark County School District Police Department and the Boulder City Police Department.

More information on this task force is expected to come Monday, Dec. 8.

