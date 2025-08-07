City of Las Vegas approves new laws for e-bikes and e-scooters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas approved new rules for those riding e-bikes and e-scooters on Wednesday evening.

The city council voted to make it unlawful for a person to ride a bicycle, electric bicycle, or electric scooter on the sidewalks on Fremont Street between Main Street and Seventh Street.

The area will have signs posted to indicate that riding a bicycle, an electric bicycle or an electric scooter is prohibited.

The council also approved rules against people performing stunts like wheelies, riding on handlebars or operating at high speeds, or any other "reckless behavior" on a public roadway or sidewalk and any city-operated facility like a park, recreational facility or public plaza.

The new law also requires e-bikes and e-scooters to operate at a maximum of 15 miles per hour in city-operated facilities.

In addition, minors are required to wear helmets while operating an e-bike or e-scooter; e-bikes or e-scooters must have a lamp that emits white light visible at least 500 feet; a red reflector visible from 300 to 500 feet and a lamp that emits red light visible to 500 feet, according to the ordinance.

Bikes must also have a bell or any other device capable of making a sound audible to at least 100 feet, except a siren or a whistle.

If anyone violates the rules, they can be guilty of a misdemeanor, which warrants the following penalties:



A first violation results in a fine of $150.

A second violation results in a fine $300.

Any subsequent violations result in a fine of $500.

The new law goes into effect on Oct. 1.