New e-bike rules take effect in Clark County. Here are some of the new restrictions put into place

Clark County has implemented new restrictions on electric bikes and scooters that took effect today, following mounting safety concerns and tragic accidents.

The new ordinance requires minors to wear helmets and mandates that all e-bikes and scooters have working lights, reflectors, and a bell or horn. Speed is now capped at 15 miles per hour in county parks, and riding is banned entirely in the resort corridor.

For Cat Velazquez, these changes come too late. On March 24, her two sons were struck by a driver while riding electric scooters near Warm Springs and Torrey Pines. Her 22-year-old son Christopher was killed in the crash.

"My whole family is really trying to adapt to this new life without Christopher," Velazquez said.

"I'm really struggling with the fact that he's not here," she said.

Her younger son, Carlos, survived but suffered devastating injuries. Carlos believes the focus shouldn't be solely on riders.

"It's not only the e-bikes that are doing the bad things. Like me and my brother — we were following traffic laws and we just got hit out of nowhere," Carlos said.

"I just think that drivers should be more cautious...or they shouldn't be driving at all," he said.

The new regulations aim to create safer sidewalks and roadways by targeting reckless behavior like stunts, wheelies, or excessive speed. Violators will face penalties, with first-time offenders receiving a $150 fine and repeat offenses costing up to $600.

Velazquez has mixed feelings about whether the new rules will be effective.

"Maybe the new laws is a good thing. Maybe it will save lives... then again, maybe the kids will rebel and say I'm still gonna go and live my life and drive," she said.

She believes driver accountability needs equal attention.

"Maybe we need to look at the laws for the driver... being hit and killed," Velazquez said.

The traumatic experience has changed Carlos's perspective on riding.

"If I get my bike, I think I wouldn't ever ride it on the street again. It's just too dangerous," he said.

For Velazquez, the ordinance represents more than just rules—it's about survival.

"There's plenty of room in the middle of the desert to go baja jump and flip — not on the Vegas streets. You'll die. It's not if, it's when... These streets are not the place. They're not the place," she said.

