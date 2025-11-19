Here's why more Las Vegas drivers are holding back on the horn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report from ConsumerAffairs and the Journal of Consumer Research shows that Nevada has moved into the top 10 states with the worst road rage in 2025. Last year, the state ranked 12th.

The study looked at different types of aggressive and careless driving and found that more deadly crashes in Nevada involved aggressive behavior in 2023 compared to the year before.

Here’s what the report found:

Nevada ranked 9th overall for road rage problems.



Aggressive or careless driving was involved in about 27% of all deadly crashes in the state in 2023.



Fatal crashes linked to aggressive driving happened at a rate of 3.06 per 100,000 people.



Traffic-related gun violence connected to road rage was 0.51 incidents per 100,000 people.



Interestingly, the number of traffic violations written for aggressive or careless driving actually went down from the state’s peak in 2022.



The data highlights what many drivers in the Las Vegas Valley already feel: reacting to someone else’s behavior on the road can be unpredictable and risky.

“You have to be careful because getting aggressive, that right there can cause some problems,” said Robert Bason, a Las Vegas local.

“Everybody just needs to pause for a moment, take a deep breath, and count to three,” said Darnell.

“When I have my kids in the car, if you’re in a hurry, cut me off, do whatever you have to do, but I’m not going to react,” said another driver.

I went out to ask people if they’re more cautious about honking, gesturing, or responding when someone else drives aggressively.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt talks to locals about their experience with road rage on the streets of Las Vegas