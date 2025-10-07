LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A growing memorial marks the spot where 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez was struck and killed while walking to school in a marked crosswalk at East Owens and 21st Street.

Tuesday morning, his classmates marched to school in his memory, carrying signs asking the community for help.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt was at Tuesday morning's rally to hear from concerned parents and students:

Parents stand for change and school safety after local middle schooler's death

The tragedy has sparked outrage among parents and community members who say dangerous traffic conditions have plagued the area for too long. They're demanding immediate action from city officials, including installing a traffic light at the intersection, increasing crossing guard presence, improving lighting and signage, and enforcing speed limits during school hours.

"Look at the danger they have to face every day," said Priszila Zarate, a parent at J.D. Smith Middle School.

Parents at J.D. Smith say Suarez's death is part of a pattern of dangerous traffic incidents in the area. They're frustrated by what they see as a lack of response from elected officials.

"We want justice. We need cross guards. We haven't seen any elected officials here at all. We expected the officials to be here and walk the streets to see how dangerous it is for our kids," said Kara Barry, whose daughter went to school with Suarez.

The loss has struck an emotional chord throughout the community. Parents and students describe a heartbreaking reality where children face danger simply trying to get to school.

"They don't... nobody stops for them. It's not right for these kids to keep dying like this," Barry said.

Suarez's classmates remember him as a good student and an even better friend. The tragedy has left them grappling with the sudden loss of someone so young.

"I never knew that would be the last time I saw Chris. Your life can end at the blink of an eye," said Jazzlynn Arellano.